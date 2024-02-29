What's Driving NICE Ltd's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market with a market capitalization of $15.68 billion. The current stock price stands at $247.34, reflecting a 0.53% gain over the past week and a significant 16.25% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, NICE is currently fairly valued with a GF Value of $234.45. This is a notable change from three months ago when the stock was considered significantly undervalued with a past GF Value of $261.85. These figures suggest that investors have recognized the company's potential, leading to an adjustment in the stock's valuation.

Introduction to NICE Ltd

NICE Ltd, operating in the software industry, specializes in providing data analytics-based solutions for customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company's offerings are diverse, ranging from cloud platforms to on-premises infrastructure. NICE's CXone platform is a leader in contact center software and workforce engagement management, focusing on digital self-service, customer journey optimization, and compliance. In the realm of financial crime and compliance, NICE delivers comprehensive solutions for risk management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and regulatory compliance.

Assessing NICE Ltd's Profitability

NICE Ltd's financial health is reflected in its impressive Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating a strong likelihood of continued profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 17.24%, surpassing 85.83% of 2787 companies in the industry. Additionally, NICE's Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.59%, Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.75%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.11%, each outperforming a majority of their industry peers. These metrics not only highlight NICE's efficiency in generating profits but also its effectiveness in utilizing its assets and equity. 1760685060190793728.png

Exploring NICE Ltd's Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong revenue and earnings expansion. NICE's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.50%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.50%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 12.46%. Earnings growth is also robust, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 11.40% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 10.60%. The future EPS Growth Rate is projected at 12.60%, indicating that NICE is expected to continue its upward trajectory. 1760685077991419904.png

Investor Confidence in NICE Ltd

Prominent investors have taken notice of NICE's potential. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 467,231 shares, representing a 0.74% share percentage. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) owns 140,773 shares, accounting for 0.22%, and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 50,250 shares, or 0.08%. These holdings by influential investors underscore the confidence in NICE's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, NICE Ltd stands out with its substantial market capitalization of $15.68 billion. Matrix IT Ltd (XTAE:MTRX, Financial) has a market cap of $1.29 billion, One Software Technologies Ltd (XTAE:ONE, Financial) is valued at $942.539 million, and Abra Information Technologies Ltd (XTAE:ABRA, Financial) has a market cap of $109.964 million. NICE's significant market presence and valuation reflect its leadership position within the software industry.

Conclusion

In summary, NICE Ltd's stock performance has been impressive, with a 16.25% gain over the past three months, and the company is currently fairly valued. Its high Profitability Rank and strong margins indicate a robust financial foundation, while its perfect Growth Rank and promising revenue and EPS growth rates suggest a bright future. The confidence shown by prominent investors and NICE's competitive edge in the market further solidify its position as a strong player in the software industry. For value investors seeking a company with solid fundamentals and growth potential, NICE Ltd presents an attractive opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.