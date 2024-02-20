On February 20, 2024, Thomas Hansen, a director at Standex International Corp, executed a sale of 2,200 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Standex International Corp, listed under the ticker NYSE:SXI, operates in the industrial sector, providing a variety of products and services across multiple segments. These include food service equipment, engraving, engineering technologies, electronics, and hydraulics. The company's reach is global, serving customers in diverse markets with its specialized industrial solutions.

According to the data, the insider has not made any purchases of Standex International Corp shares over the past year but has sold a total of 2,200 shares.

The insider transaction history for Standex International Corp indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Standex International Corp shares were priced at $161.05, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.910 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.85, which is below both the industry median of 21.48 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Standex International Corp.

Standex International Corp's stock, with a current price of $161.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $116.87, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38. This indicates that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued when assessed against its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.