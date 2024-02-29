On February 20, 2024, Michele Murgel, the Chief People & Places Officer of Intapp Inc, executed a sale of 2,611 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the provided filing.

Intapp Inc, listed under the ticker NAS:INTA, operates in the technology sector, providing software solutions that connect the systems, data, and people within professional and financial services firms. The company's offerings are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve client success, and drive new business.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,433 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 116 insider sells for Intapp Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $41.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.972 billion for the company.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Intapp Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $33.57 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Intapp Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.