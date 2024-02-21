Andersons Inc President & CEO Patrick Bowe Sells 34,597 Shares

On February 21, 2024, Patrick Bowe, the President & CEO of Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial), sold 34,597 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Andersons Inc is an agriculture company that conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors. The company also has a consumer retailing presence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 203,321 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 28 insider sells for Andersons Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $55.46, resulting in a market cap of $1.767 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 17.81, which is above both the industry median of 16.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.24, with a GF Value of $44.66, indicating that Andersons Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, considering such actions as one of many factors in their overall assessment of a company's prospects.

