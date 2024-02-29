VICI Properties Inc. Reports Robust Growth in 2023 Earnings

Revenue and Net Income Surge as Company Expands Portfolio

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: Increased by 38.9% year-over-year to $3.6 billion.
  • Net Income: Attributable to common stockholders surged by 124.9% to $2.5 billion.
  • AFFO: Grew by 29.1% year-over-year to $2.2 billion.
  • Dividends: Increased annualized cash dividend by 6.4% in Q3, marking the sixth consecutive annual increase.
  • Acquisitions: Announced and originated $1.8 billion in acquisitions and investments in 2023.
  • Capital Deployment: Deployed capital every month in 2023, with nearly $2 billion in capital commitments.
  • 2024 Guidance: AFFO estimated to be between $2,320 million and $2,355 million.
Article's Main Image

VICI Properties Inc (VICI, Financial), a leading experiential real estate investment trust, announced its 8-K filing on February 22, 2024, revealing substantial growth in its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which owns and operates a diverse portfolio of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, reported a significant increase in total revenues and net income attributable to common stockholders.

1760779503187161088.png

Financial Performance Highlights

VICI's total revenues for the year increased by 38.9% to $3.6 billion, while net income attributable to common stockholders saw a remarkable increase of 124.9% to $2.5 billion, or $2.47 per share. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), a key metric for REITs indicating the cash generated, increased by 29.1% to $2.2 billion, or $2.15 per share. The company's disciplined capital deployment strategy resulted in nearly $2 billion in capital commitments throughout 2023, with capital deployed every month.

Strategic Acquisitions and Investments

VICI's strategic acquisitions and investments in 2023 included the purchase of 38 bowling entertainment centers in a sale-leaseback transaction with Bowlero for $432.9 million, and the acquisition of the leasehold interest of Chelsea Piers in New York City for $342.9 million. The company also made its first international investments and expanded into new experiential categories, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing shareholder value.

Capital Markets and Liquidity

The company's proactive capital market activities included a primary offering of common stock, raising approximately $1.0 billion, and the settlement of forward equity sale agreements for net proceeds of $960.5 million. As of December 31, 2023, VICI had approximately $17.1 billion in total debt and $3.2 billion in liquidity, positioning it well for future growth and investment opportunities.

2024 Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, VICI has established guidance for full-year 2024, with AFFO expected to be between $2,320 million and $2,355 million, or between $2.22 and $2.25 per diluted share. This guidance reflects management's confidence in the company's ability to continue delivering strong performance and growth.

Value Investor Appeal

VICI's impressive earnings growth, strategic acquisitions, and disciplined capital deployment make it an attractive investment for value investors seeking stable and growing income streams. The company's focus on experiential real estate assets, combined with its prudent financial management, positions it well to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value.

For a detailed breakdown of VICI Properties Inc's financial results and to learn more about the company's strategic initiatives, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VICI Properties Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.