Edison International (EIX) Reports Mixed Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Core Earnings Rise Amidst Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fourth-Quarter Net Income: $378 million, or $0.99 per share, down from $415 million, or $1.09 per share in the previous year.
  • Full-Year Net Income: $1,197 million, or $3.12 per share, up from $612 million, or $1.61 per share in 2022.
  • Core Earnings: Fourth-quarter core earnings increased to $490 million, or $1.28 per share, from $437 million, or $1.15 per share year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, payable on April 30, 2024.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: EIX provided an earnings guidance range for 2024 with a low of $4.75 and a high of $5.05 per basic EPS.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Edison International (EIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a significant player in the electric utility sector, is the parent company of Southern California Edison, which delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central, and Coastal California, and Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm.

Despite a decrease in fourth-quarter net income year-over-year, Edison International saw an increase in core earnings for the same period, primarily due to higher revenue from the escalation mechanism set forth in the 2021 General Rate Case (GRC) final decision and lower operation and maintenance expenses, partially offset by higher interest expense. The company's full-year net income significantly improved compared to 2022, mainly attributed to similar factors affecting the quarterly performance.

Edison International's President and CEO, Pedro J. Pizarro, commented on the results, stating,

Delivering core EPS above the midpoint of our guidance range demonstrates our ability to successfully manage variability in the business,"
and highlighted the company's commitment to delivering on EPS growth targets with a 5.8% annual dividend increase.

The company's financial achievements, particularly the increase in core earnings, are crucial for Edison International and the utilities industry, which is often characterized by stable but modest growth. These achievements reflect the company's ability to navigate regulatory environments and manage costs effectively while investing in infrastructure and safety programs, such as the covered conductor program mentioned by Pizarro.

Edison International's balance sheet and income statement reflect the complexities of the utilities industry, with significant operating revenue of $16,338 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and operating expenses totaling $13,711 million. The company's operating income stood at $2,627 million, with net income attributable to Edison International common shareholders at $1,197 million. The earnings per share (EPS) figures are key metrics for investors, indicating the company's profitability on a per-share basis, which is essential for assessing the value and performance of the company's stock.

Looking ahead, Edison International provided earnings guidance for 2024, with an EPS range of $4.75 to $5.05, suggesting a positive outlook for the upcoming year. The company's forward-looking statements, however, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which investors should consider alongside the financial data provided.

Overall, Edison International's mixed fourth-quarter results, coupled with a stronger full-year performance, illustrate the company's resilience in a challenging operational environment. The company's focus on infrastructure improvements and cost management, along with its guidance for the future, offer insights into its strategic direction and potential for continued growth within the regulated utilities sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Edison International for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.