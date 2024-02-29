Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income Soars as Company Expands Portfolio and Maintains Robust Balance Sheet

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income increased by 798.1% to $20.8 million, and full year net income rose by 22.6% to $177.5 million.
  • Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): Q4 RevPAR grew by 2.4% to $105.01, and full year RevPAR increased by 7.0% to $116.23.
  • Distributions Paid: Q4 distributions paid per share increased by 4.3% to $0.24, and full year distributions rose by 70.5% to $1.04 per share.
  • Debt Management: Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents, to total capitalization stood at 25.4%.
  • Portfolio Expansion: Acquired six hotels and a parking garage, with two additional hotels under contract for purchase.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a significant uptick in net income and sustained growth in key performance metrics for both the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector across the United States, operates under the Marriott or Hilton brands and has shown resilience in the face of industry challenges.

Financial Performance Highlights

Apple Hospitality's fourth quarter net income saw an impressive 798.1% increase to $20.8 million, while the full year net income grew by 22.6% to $177.5 million. This growth was supported by a 2.4% increase in Q4 RevPAR to $105.01 and a 7.0% increase in full year RevPAR to $116.23. The company's operating income also rose by 122.5% in Q4 and 19.9% for the full year, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

During the fourth quarter, Apple Hospitality paid distributions totaling $0.24 per common share, marking a 4.3% increase from the previous year. For the full year, distributions were $1.04 per common share, a significant 70.5% increase from the prior year. This reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Strategic Growth and Portfolio Expansion

Apple Hospitality's strategic growth was evident in its acquisition of six hotels and a parking garage for a combined total purchase price of approximately $289.8 million. Additionally, the company has two more hotels under contract for purchase, signaling a continued expansion of its portfolio. This growth strategy is supported by a robust balance sheet, with a total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents, of approximately 25%.

Operational Excellence and Market Position

The company's operational excellence is highlighted by its Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $104 million for Q4 and $500 million for the full year, demonstrating strong bottom-line performance despite inflationary and wage pressures. Apple Hospitality's revenue and asset management teams have effectively leveraged the company's scale and performance data to drive profitability.

Apple Hospitality's CEO, Justin Knight, expressed confidence in the company's positioning for continued outperformance in the upcoming year, citing the favorable fundamentals of the business, strength in both business and leisure demand, and limited near-term supply growth.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, Apple Hospitality anticipates net income to be in the range of $191 million to $217 million, with Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change expected to be between 2.0% and 4.0%. The company's Adjusted EBITDAre is projected to be between $452 million and $474 million, with capital expenditures estimated to be between $75 million and $85 million.

Apple Hospitality's strong performance and strategic growth initiatives position it as a resilient player in the REIT industry, with a focus on delivering consistent shareholder value and operational excellence.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Apple Hospitality REIT Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.