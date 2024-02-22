Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Reports Mixed Results Amid Strategic Dispositions and Deleveraging Efforts

Full Year 2023 Net Loss Widens, Yet Same Store Cash NOI and AFFO Show Resilience

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Full year revenue decreased to approximately $254.3 million from $416.5 million in the previous year.
  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to approximately $(557.9) million, or $(15.50) per basic and diluted share.
  • AFFO: Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for the year stood at $2.99 per basic and diluted share/unit.
  • Same Store Cash NOI: Same Store Cash Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 3.6% year-over-year to approximately $189.4 million.
  • Liquidity: Ended the year with approximately $551 million in liquidity, including cash on hand and available credit.
  • Leverage Ratio: Improved leverage ratio to 6.2x from 7.7x based on Net Debt to Normalized EBITDAre (Consolidated).
  • Portfolio Activity: Sold 11 properties for gross proceeds of $336 million and recognized a combined net gain of $29.2 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST, Financial), an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in single-tenant industrial and office properties, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates in high-growth coastal and sunbelt markets, faced a challenging economic environment but managed to execute significant property dispositions and reduce leverage on its balance sheet.

1760782319272226816.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

For the full year 2023, PKST reported revenue of approximately $254.3 million, a decrease from the previous year's revenue of $416.5 million. The company attributed the decline primarily to its strategic disposition program, which included the sale of 48 assets in 2022 and 11 assets in 2023. Despite the lower revenue, PKST achieved a 3.6% increase in Same Store Cash NOI, reflecting the resilience of its operating performance.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year significantly widened to approximately $(557.9) million, or $(15.50) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $(411.9) million, or $(11.41) per basic and diluted share, in the prior year. The net loss was impacted by non-cash charges and gains and losses from the execution of the strategic disposition program.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), a key metric for REITs indicating the cash generated from operations, was $2.99 per basic and diluted share/unit for the year, down from $4.81 in the prior year. The decrease in AFFO was primarily due to the execution of the strategic disposition program.

Portfolio and Transaction Activity

PKST's portfolio as of December 31, 2023, was 96.4% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) of approximately 6.5 years. The company's leasing activity during the fourth quarter was robust, completing 1.05 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions with favorable releasing spreads.

The company's strategic disposition plan resulted in the sale of 11 properties for gross proceeds of $336 million, contributing to a meaningful deleveraging of the balance sheet. PKST closed the year with $392 million in cash on hand and $159 million of available undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility, totaling approximately $551 million in liquidity.

Balance Sheet and Dividends

PKST improved its leverage ratio to 6.2x from 7.7x based on Net Debt to Normalized EBITDAre (Consolidated). The company's total consolidated debt was approximately $1.4 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.16% after considering interest rate swap agreements.

The Board of Trustees approved a dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, in the amount of $0.225 per common share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Outlook and Webcast Information

CEO Michael Escalante expressed confidence in the company's stable base and strategy moving forward, despite the economic headwinds. PKST will host a webcast to present the fourth quarter results and provide further insights into its performance and strategy.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, PKST's strategic dispositions and deleveraging efforts in a challenging economic landscape demonstrate a proactive approach to managing its portfolio and balance sheet. The increase in Same Store Cash NOI and the company's liquidity position are positive indicators for the REIT's operational resilience and financial flexibility.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and consider the implications of PKST's financial results on their investment decisions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peakstone Realty Trust for further details.

