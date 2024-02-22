Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Challenging Consumer Environment Impacts Sales, Company Focuses on Cost Reduction and Operational Efficiency

February 22, 2024
Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased by 11% to $1.89 billion in 2023 compared to the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 57.7% of net sales, up from 56.9% in the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced by $85 million in 2023, with further reductions of $40 million to $45 million planned for 2024.
  • Net Loss: Reported a full year diluted loss per share of $0.68; adjusted loss per share of $0.14, excluding restructuring costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Expected to be between $125 million to $145 million in 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Projected to generate $60 million to $80 million in 2024 with capital expenditures of $30 million.
On February 22, 2024, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2023. The company, known for its individualized mattresses and sleep solutions, faced a challenging consumer environment, which reflected in a 14% decline in fourth-quarter net sales and an 11% decrease in net sales for the full year.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR, Financial) operates primarily through direct-to-consumer retail sales, with a focus on leveraging algorithms and biometric data to customize sleep experiences. Despite the downturn in sales, the company managed to improve its gross margin to 57.7% in 2023, up from 56.9% in the previous year, benefiting from pricing actions, easing commodity prices, and cost reduction initiatives.

Performance and Challenges

According to Shelly Ibach, Chair, President, and CEO of Sleep Number, the company has taken swift actions to improve demand and reduce costs, which led to better progress in the fourth quarter than expected. Despite the reduced operating expenses and improved gross margin, the company reported a full year diluted loss per share of $0.68. However, when adjusted for $16 million of restructuring costs recorded in the fourth quarter, the loss per share stands at $0.14.

The company's restructuring efforts are aimed at streamlining the cost structure, restoring margins, and strengthening the balance sheet. These initiatives have resulted in a workforce reduction and are expected to deliver a two-year total expense reduction of approximately $130 million before restructuring costs.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The improvements in gross margin and the significant reduction in operating expenses are critical achievements for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR, Financial) and the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. These measures are important as they help the company maintain profitability and competitiveness in a challenging market. The focus on operational efficiency and cost management is particularly vital for a company that relies on innovation and direct-to-consumer sales in a sector where margins can be significantly impacted by economic factors and consumer spending habits.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Financial Aspect 2023 2022
Net Sales $1.89 billion $2.11 billion
Gross Margin 57.7% 56.9%
Operating Expenses $1.07 billion $1.13 billion
Net Loss ($15.29 million) $36.61 million
Adjusted EBITDA $126.68 million $148.02 million

Important metrics such as the leverage ratio, which stood at 4.1x EBITDAR at the end of the fourth quarter, and the adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7.8% for the trailing twelve months, are indicators of the company's financial health and efficiency in generating returns on investment.

Analysis and Outlook

Looking ahead, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR, Financial) expects the mattress industry demand to remain pressured in 2024. The company anticipates net sales to be down mid-single digits versus the prior year on a low-single digit demand decline. However, it also expects approximately 100 basis points of gross margin rate improvement and $12 million of restructuring charges for the year. The projected free cash flow generation of $60 million to $80 million, along with further operational efficiencies, suggests a focus on maintaining financial resilience and preparing for growth as market conditions improve.

The company's strategic actions, including product value engineering, service simplification, and streamlining suppliers, are designed to accelerate near-term growth and efficiency. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR, Financial) remains committed to its mission of improving health and wellbeing through higher quality sleep, leveraging its wellness technology platform and vertically integrated business model.

For more detailed information and to access the webcast of the company's conference call discussing these results, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sleep Number Corp for further details.

