Director Gokul Rajaram Sells Shares of The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Gokul Rajaram, a director at The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,996 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 47,980 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The Trade Desk Inc is a technology company that provides a self-service platform enabling ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats, including display, video, and social, on a multitude of devices. The company's platform integrates with major data, inventory, and publisher partners to facilitate the purchase of digital media.

The insider transaction history at The Trade Desk Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of The Trade Desk Inc were trading at $81.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $40,826,226,000.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 231.94, which is significantly above both the industry median of 27.12 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc's stock, with a price of $81.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.60, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.