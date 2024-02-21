On February 21, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics and mobility.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $675.84, giving the company a market cap of $12.100 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 28.01, slightly above the industry median of 27.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $675.84 and a GF Value of $256.25, MicroStrategy Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.64.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

