On February 20, 2024, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Eric Hansen of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) sold 3,523 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $168.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $591,867.92.

Waste Connections Inc is an integrated solid waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. The company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,523 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Waste Connections Inc shows a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Waste Connections Inc were trading at $168.04 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.931 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 57.60, which is above both the industry median of 18.805 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $168.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $171.90, Waste Connections Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction follows the overall trend of insider selling at Waste Connections Inc, as depicted in the insider trend image above.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, showing that Waste Connections Inc is currently trading close to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

