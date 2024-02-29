Tradeweb Markets Inc Insider Enrico Bruni Sells 21,145 Shares

Enrico Bruni, Managing Director of Europe/Asia at Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW), sold 21,145 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $102.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,161,330.45.

Tradeweb Markets Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on building and operating electronic over-the-counter marketplaces for companies that trade fixed income products and derivatives. The company provides access to markets, data, and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through processing, and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, and retail markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,066 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Tradeweb Markets Inc's shares were trading at $102.21 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $22.245 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.17, which is above both the industry median of 18.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, indicating that it is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $94.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.