Mohammad Yousaf, EVP, Operations & Information Technology of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. NMI Holdings Inc is a provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. The company's primary product is mortgage guaranty insurance, which insures residential mortgage loans made by private lenders against default-related losses on residential mortgage loans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for NMI Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of NMI Holdings Inc were trading at $29.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.359 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.60, which is below the industry median of 12.05 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $29.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.63, NMI Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

