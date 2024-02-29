On February 21, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 5,288 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.21 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $133,310.48.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. The company's AI lending platform aggregates consumer demand for high-quality loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,551 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Scott Darling is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company.

The insider transaction history for Upstart Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 72 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Upstart Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $25.21 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.114 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, based on a GF Value of $32.58.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Upstart Holdings Inc may consider these insider transactions and valuation metrics as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and future prospects.

