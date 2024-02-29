EVP & CLO Nathan Goldman Sells 244,487 Shares of CSX Corp

Nathan Goldman, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of CSX Corp (CSX, Financial), executed a sale of 244,487 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CSX Corp is a transportation company primarily focused on rail freight, operating one of the largest rail networks in North America. The company provides rail-based transportation services including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 244,487 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at CSX Corp, with a total of 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CSX Corp were trading at $36.62, resulting in a market capitalization of $74.231 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.59, which is above both the industry median of 14.105 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for CSX Corp.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $37.07, indicating that CSX Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on the intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

