On February 20, 2024, Jeffery Watts, Chief Sales Officer of Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial), executed a sale of 19,420 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Fastenal Co is a company that engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The company offers fasteners, and other related industrial and construction supplies, primarily under the Fastenal name.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,420 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Fastenal Co indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Fastenal Co were trading at $70.25, resulting in a market capitalization of $41.229 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.67, which is above both the industry median of 13.89 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $70.25 and a GF Value of $62.15, Fastenal Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

