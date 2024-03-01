Michael Love, Chief Retail Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial), executed a sale of 9,031 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $88.64 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $800,507.84.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's merchandise includes boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts, and home products. Boot Barn provides its products through retail stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to the needs of western and work gear consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,281 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Boot Barn Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Boot Barn Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $88.64, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.689 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.53, which is below the industry median of 17.93 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $88.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $89.15, Boot Barn Holdings Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

