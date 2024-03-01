WEX Inc Insider Ann Drew Sells 4,531 Shares

On February 20, 2024, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of WEX Inc, Ann Drew, sold 4,531 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $218.03 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $988,000.

WEX Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol WEX, is a leading provider of payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The company offers services such as fuel cards, corporate payment solutions, and fleet management tools.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,531 shares and has not made any purchases of WEX Inc stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

On the valuation front, WEX Inc's shares were trading at $218.03 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.415 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 35.76, which is above the industry median of 27.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, WEX Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate of $214.76. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, company performance, and other factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

