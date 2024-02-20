Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd

On February 20, 2024, Frederic Simon, a director at JFrog Ltd, executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with shares priced at $42.39 each, resulting in a total sale value of $1,483,650.

JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to streamline the process of software updates and delivery, allowing developers to continuously release software in a fast and efficient manner.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 720,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where JFrog Ltd has seen a total of 87 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $42.39 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.656 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.23, indicating that JFrog Ltd is currently modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may draw attention from investors who track insider transactions as an indicator of a company's prospects. It is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

Investors are encouraged to consider the broader context of the market, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

