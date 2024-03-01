Director Aditya Kohli Sells 18,000 Shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX)

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Aditya Kohli has sold 18,000 shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) on February 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $14.95 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $269,100.

HilleVax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines. The company's lead product candidate is in development to prevent norovirus gastroenteritis. HilleVax applies innovative technologies to create vaccines that address significant unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,866 shares of HilleVax Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for HilleVax Inc indicates a trend of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could suggest that insiders have been more inclined to sell shares than to acquire them.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of HilleVax Inc were trading at $14.95, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $728.492 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of a company's shares.

