Hancock Whitney Corporation, a financial services company, provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Hancock Whitney Corp operates under the ticker NAS:HWC and has a market capitalization of $3.729 billion as of the latest transaction.

According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, Chief Credit Officer Christopher Ziluca, sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC, Financial) on February 22, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,636 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Hancock Whitney Corp shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 8 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Hancock Whitney Corp were trading at $43.5. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.62, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 9.335 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $43.5 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $52.72, Hancock Whitney Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider sell transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, the overall trend of insider transactions can be an important factor to consider.

