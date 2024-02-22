On February 22, 2024, Christopher Delk, Vice President, Controller of ConocoPhillips (COP), sold 8,505 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,505 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company focused on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates globally, with a portfolio of assets that are diversified across many geographies, commodities, and markets.

The insider transaction history for ConocoPhillips shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and a total of 7 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of ConocoPhillips were trading at $112.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $132.017 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.39, which is above the industry median of 10.1 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $112.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.65, ConocoPhillips has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.