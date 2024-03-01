Robert Paiano, EVP & Chief Risk Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG, Financial), executed a sale of 14,528 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $93.97 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,364,831.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc is a company that operates in the insurance and financial services industry. It provides investment products, individual and group life insurance, and business and personal property and casualty insurance services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc indicates a pattern of more frequent selling than buying among insiders. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 30 insider sells.

On the valuation front, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's shares were trading at $93.97 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.214 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.83, which is below both the industry median of 12.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $93.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.03, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

