Andrew Guggenhime, the President and CFO of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), has sold 8,000 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Vaxcyte Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccine candidates. The company aims to improve global health through the power of its vaccine technologies.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Andrew Guggenhime has sold a total of 54,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Vaxcyte Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling, with 26 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were trading at $74.53, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $7.967 billion.

The data provided reflects the transactions and valuation of Vaxcyte Inc as of the specified dates and does not include any analysis or adjectives that may convey subjective opinions.

