Leidos Holdings Inc Director Gary May Sells 2,745 Shares

On February 21, 2024, Gary May, a director at Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS, Financial), sold 2,745 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Leidos Holdings Inc is a global science and technology solutions leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,363 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the company has seen a total of 4 insider buys and 8 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Leidos Holdings Inc were trading at $124.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.94 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 87.85, which is above both the industry median of 27.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $124.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $111.84, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities at Leidos Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc, suggesting the current valuation status of the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.