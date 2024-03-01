Director Thomas Reddin Sells 5,000 Shares of Tanger Inc (SKT)

Thomas Reddin, a director at Tanger Inc (SKT, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 10,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Tanger Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on operating and owning outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The company's portfolio includes upscale outlet centers that aim to provide shoppers with a value-oriented shopping experience.

The insider transaction history for Tanger Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Tanger Inc were trading at $29, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.172 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.32, surpassing both the industry median of 17.06 and Tanger Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $29 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.36, Tanger Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.77, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

