On February 22, 2024, Raymond Cabrera, the SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN), sold 10,300 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Knowles Corp is a market leader in advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. The company's products enable consumers to better control the sound in their environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,790 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for Knowles Corp.

Shares of Knowles Corp were trading at $16.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.511 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 21.34, which is lower than the industry median of 22.75 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $16.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.01, Knowles Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

