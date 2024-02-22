On February 22, 2024, Christopher Mapes, Executive Chairman of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO, Financial), executed a sale of 65,894 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is a global manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The company's portfolio includes arc welding equipment, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and robotic welding systems. It serves a diverse set of industries ranging from automotive and transportation to infrastructure and heavy fabrication.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 247,812 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

On the date of the sale, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc were trading at $247.75, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.215 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.52, above both the industry median of 21.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.28, indicating that Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc was considered modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $193.78.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

