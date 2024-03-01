Drew Pinto, EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology of Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial), sold 1,404 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $242.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $340,965.48.

Marriott International Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. It is one of the largest hotel chains globally, with a wide range of brands under its umbrella, catering to various market segments from luxury to economy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,604 shares of Marriott International Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for Marriott International Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Marriott International Inc were trading at $242.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $72.177 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.47, which is above the industry median of 20.61 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $242.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $240.60, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for Marriott International Inc is 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.