CorVel Corp CFO Brandon O'Brien Sells Company Shares

Brandon O'Brien, the Chief Financial Officer of CorVel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL), has sold 813 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $260 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $211,380.

CorVel Corp is a provider of workers' compensation solutions, including claims management, health information management, and managed care services. The company aims to improve the quality of healthcare and reduce costs through a combination of innovative technology, comprehensive clinical solutions, and tailored services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,149 shares of CorVel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history at CorVel Corp over the past year indicates a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, CorVel Corp's shares were trading at $260, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.293 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 58.11, which is above both the industry median of 12.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, with a GF Value of $211.67, suggesting that CorVel Corp is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

