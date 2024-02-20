On February 20, 2024, Nicholas Brathwaite, a director at Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total sale of 14,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Power Integrations Inc specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits used for power conversion. The company's products are utilized in a variety of electronic devices and industries, including consumer electronics, industrial applications, and communication infrastructure.

The insider transaction history for Power Integrations Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Power Integrations Inc's shares were trading at $72.25 on the date of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $4.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.55, surpassing both the industry median of 29.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $72.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $64.67, Power Integrations Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

