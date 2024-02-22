Director Barry Sholem Acquires 80,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Barry Sholem, a director at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP, Financial), purchased 80,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider activities observed over the past year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring high-quality office and studio properties in select West Coast markets. The company's portfolio includes properties in dynamic urban centers like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. An insider purchase can suggest that the insider believes the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments ahead for the company. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that the insider perceives the stock to be overvalued or that there may be challenges on the horizon.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 80,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider behavior can be seen as a positive signal by market observers.

The insider transaction history for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 4 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc were trading at $6.69, resulting in a market cap of $917,215,000.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.27, with a GF Value of $25.20. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus' metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by analysts.

1760891054967648256.png

The above insider trend image reflects the recent insider transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling activities.

1760891088907956224.png

The GF Value image offers a visual guide to the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.