Director Evan Sharp Sells 53,725 Shares of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

On February 20, 2024, Evan Sharp, a director at Pinterest Inc, executed a sale of 53,725 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Pinterest Inc, known for its social media platform that allows users to discover, save, and share ideas in the form of pins on virtual boards, has seen this insider transaction occur at a time when the stock was trading at $34.76 per share. This price point gives the company a market capitalization of $24.44 billion.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,013,790 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The overall insider transaction history for Pinterest Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 54 insider sells over the same period.

The stock's valuation metrics show that with a trading price of $34.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.16, Pinterest Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, which suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's assessment.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Pinterest Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides insight into the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate, as calculated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.