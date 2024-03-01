Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Insider Sells Company Shares

Darren Wells, EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT, Financial), has sold 10,574 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $131,011.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is a renowned manufacturer of tires for various applications including automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, race cars, airplanes, farm equipment and heavy earth-mover machinery. The company also provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and sells tires through its network of approximately 1,000 tire and auto service center outlets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,149 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co were trading at $12.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.523 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, with a GF Value of $14.05, indicating that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be a point of interest for investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's valuation and the confidence level of its executives. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating insider activities.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can sometimes provide early signals about the potential future direction of a stock's price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.