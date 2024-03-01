Perficient Inc CFO Paul Martin Sells Company Shares

Paul Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Perficient Inc, executed a sale of 5,993 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $67.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $407,574.14.

Perficient Inc is a leading global digital consultancy firm that helps clients embrace digital transformation to improve productivity and competitiveness. The company provides a broad range of services including digital strategy, marketing, content, commerce, and technology solutions to a diverse client base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,993 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at Perficient Inc, with a total of 8 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Perficient Inc's shares were trading at $67.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.402 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 24.25, which is below both the industry median of 27.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $67.98 and a GF Value of $83.15, Perficient Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sales by the CFO of Perficient Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of this insider activity.

