On February 21, 2024, Mark Woodhams, the Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial), sold 3,208 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $56.15 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $180,069.20.

BlackLine Inc is a software company that provides financial automation software solutions designed to automate and control the entire financial close process. The company's platform enables customers to improve the efficiency of their financial operations and compliance by replacing manual, error-prone accounting processes with automated, controlled workflows.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,396 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for BlackLine Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BlackLine Inc were trading at $56.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3,475.836 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 91.48, which is above the industry median of 27.12. However, it is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $56.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.09, BlackLine Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

