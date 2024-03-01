Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL), a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments, recently witnessed a transaction from its President and CEO, MOORE H LYNN JR. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-20, the insider sold 7,500 shares of the company. Over the past year, MOORE H LYNN JR has sold a total of 26,822 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 31 insider sells. On the date of the sale, shares of Tyler Technologies Inc were trading at $435.19, which places the company's market cap at $18.457 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 112.24, significantly above the industry median of 27.12 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company itself. Regarding valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, with the stock being categorized as Fairly Valued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $427.51. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential impact of insider transactions on stock performance.

