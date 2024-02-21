Exelon Corp (EXC) Reports Solid Earnings Growth and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

Adjusted Operating Earnings Rise as Exelon Corp (EXC) Focuses on Infrastructure Investments and Operational Excellence

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased to $0.62 per share in Q4 2023 from $0.43 in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted Operating Earnings: Rose to $0.60 per share in Q4 2023, up from $0.43 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annual Guidance for 2024: Introduced an Adjusted Operating Earnings guidance range of $2.40-$2.50 per share.
  • Dividend Growth: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.38 per share for Q1 2024, a 5.6% increase from Q4 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: Plans to invest $35 billion over the next four years, aiming for a 7.5% rate base growth.
  • Operational Performance: Record achievements in outage frequency and duration at ComEd and PHI.
  • Regulatory Approvals: Received favorable orders in rate cases, supporting future revenue growth.
On February 21, 2024, Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Exelon, a Fortune 250 company, is the nation's largest utility company, serving approximately 10 million power and gas customers through its six regulated utilities in key regions across the United States.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Exelon's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a significant increase in GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations, which rose to $0.62 per share from $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings also saw an increase to $0.60 per share from $0.43 per share in the same period last year. These results were primarily driven by higher utility earnings due to favorable impacts of multi-year plans, including rate base growth and rate increases across several jurisdictions.

For the full year 2023, Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations increased to $2.34 per share from $2.08 per share in 2022, while Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the year rose to $2.38 per share from $2.27 per share in the previous year. The company's robust performance is attributed to higher electric distribution and transmission earnings, favorable rate increases, and operational efficiencies.

Strategic Investments and Rate Base Growth

Exelon's commitment to infrastructure investment is evident in its plan to invest $35 billion over the next four years, which is expected to result in a 7.5% rate base growth. This investment strategy is crucial for the Utilities - Regulated industry, as it supports the modernization of the grid, enhances service reliability, and meets the evolving needs of customers. The company's rate base growth is a key driver of earnings stability and growth, which is particularly important for value investors seeking consistent returns.

Operational excellence was also highlighted, with ComEd and PHI achieving best-on-record performances in outage frequency and duration, demonstrating the company's focus on reliability and customer satisfaction. These operational achievements not only contribute to customer loyalty but also support regulatory relationships, which can lead to favorable outcomes in rate cases.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Financial Outlook

Looking forward, Exelon has introduced its 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance range of $2.40-$2.50 per share. This forward-looking guidance reflects the company's confidence in its ability to continue investing in its jurisdictions' energy transformations while maintaining affordability and efficiency.

In conclusion, Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial and operational performance in 2023, with strategic investments poised to drive future growth. The company's focus on infrastructure, operational excellence, and customer-centric initiatives positions it well for continued success in the regulated utilities sector. For detailed financial information and operational statistics, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exelon Corp for further details.

