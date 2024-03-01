Mowi ASA's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Trends

Mowi ASA (MHGVY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on 2024-03-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Mowi ASA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Mowi ASA Do?

Mowi ASA is a Norway-based producer of farmed salmon. It distributes salmon and other processed seafood globally. The company focuses on producing high-quality fish by producing its fish eggs and nurturing the fish in the early stages of their life. The fish are processed and sold once each specimen reaches harvestable weight. Additionally, it owns secondary processor facilities that help transform the fish into ready-to-eat and packaged products.

A Glimpse at Mowi ASA's Dividend History

Mowi ASA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Mowi ASA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Mowi ASA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.50% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.58%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Mowi ASA's annual dividend growth rate was -13.90%. Based on Mowi ASA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Mowi ASA stock as of today is approximately 3.50%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Mowi ASA's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Mowi ASA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Mowi ASA's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Mowi ASA's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Mowi ASA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Mowi ASA's revenue has increased by approximately 7.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.49% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Mowi ASA's earnings increased by approximately 22.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.15% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.00%, which outperforms approximately 46.51% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Mowi ASA's upcoming dividend payment, consistent dividend history, and strong yield are attractive to investors. However, the negative dividend growth rate and high payout ratio raise questions about the long-term sustainability of these payments. Balancing this is Mowi ASA's strong profitability and growth metrics, which may reassure investors about the company's capacity to maintain its dividends. As investors consider the future of Mowi ASA's dividend yield, they should also weigh the company's overall financial health and growth prospects. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

