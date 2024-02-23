On February 23, 2024, Gray Television Inc (GTN.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing strong financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading television broadcast company with a focus on owning and operating television stations, as well as video program production and digital businesses, has reported a significant increase in revenue, reflecting a 20% growth compared to 2021, the most recent non-political year.

Performance Highlights and Future Prospects

Gray Television's core advertising revenue saw a year-over-year increase of 2%, with a notable 16% rise in the automobile advertising category. Political advertising revenues remained robust at $33 million, despite 2023 being a non-political year. The company's strategic real estate development, Assembly Studios, has begun generating revenue through its lease with NBCUniversal, and full construction is expected by 2030. The sale of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) brought in $110 million in pre-tax cash proceeds, strengthening the company's financial position.

The company's balance sheet was further fortified by the extension and upsizing of its revolving credit facility, now standing at $625 million. This financial maneuvering demonstrates Gray Television's commitment to maintaining a robust liquidity profile and its ability to attract strong banking support.

Financial Table Summary

Financial Metrics Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Q4 2021 % Change Core Advertising Revenue $415M $406M 2% $359M 16% Political Advertising Revenue $33M $255M (87%) $20M 65% Retransmission Consent $365M $353M 3% $294M 24% Total Broadcasting Revenue $832M $1,035M (20%) $692M 20% Net (Loss) Income $(9M) $186M (105%) $29M (131%)

Analysis of Gray Television's Performance

Gray Television's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic agility in a dynamic media landscape. The increase in core advertising revenue, especially in the automobile sector, indicates a recovering market and the effectiveness of Gray's local news and network programming mix. The company's real estate ventures and prudent financial management, including the sale of BMI and the restructuring of its credit facilities, position it well for future growth and stability.

However, the reported net loss for the quarter, compared to a net income in the same period of the previous year, suggests challenges that the company will need to navigate. The transition of CFO Jim Ryan into retirement and the appointment of Jeff Gignac as his successor is a significant change in leadership that will require careful management to maintain continuity and financial discipline.

Overall, Gray Television's solid fourth-quarter earnings, strategic asset management, and optimistic outlook for 2024 reflect a company that is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and navigate potential challenges. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Gray's continued execution of its growth strategies and financial prudence in the coming year.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and attend the upcoming conference call to discuss the fourth quarter operating results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gray Television Inc for further details.