Morning Brew: AT&T Outage Takes Center Stage as Stocks to Watch

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AT&T (T, Financial) has publicly taken responsibility for the significant cellular service outage that occurred on Thursday, attributing the disruption to a flawed update process rather than a cyberattack. The outage, which affected users from Canada to Florida, was reflected in a 2.4% drop in AT&T's stock price, while Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) also experienced a decline, albeit less pronounced. AT&T, the largest cellular carrier in the U.S., is continuing its investigation to prevent future service disruptions.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD, Financial) faced a challenging pre-market session with its Class A shares falling nearly 9% after reporting a 7% year-over-year decline in Q4 2023 revenue, missing consensus estimates. The media conglomerate's financials were impacted by strikes in Hollywood, leading to delays in major titles and a 12% year-over-year decline in advertising revenue for its networks segment. The company's streaming services also saw a decrease in subscribers, contributing to the overall downturn.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN, Financial) entered Friday's trading with a significant downgrade from UBS, shifting from Buy to Sell, and a drastic price target cut to $8, which is 30% below Thursday's closing price. This follows a disappointing Q4 report and 2024 guidance, leading to a 25.6% loss on Thursday and an additional 3% drop in premarket trade. UBS cited a challenging EV market and questioned Rivian's strategy in light of the current demand and capital market conditions for EVs.

Investors showed a net selling trend in fund assets for the second week in three, withdrawing a total of $11.6 billion. Money market funds experienced the largest outflows at $9.6 billion, followed by equity funds at $3.5 billion. Conversely, fixed income funds attracted the most new money at $2.6 billion. Notably, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, Financial) were among the equity-based exchange-traded funds that garnered the most capital, with inflows of $2.3 billion and $819 million, respectively.

Stock futures indicated a pause after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's robust performance earlier in the week. Notable movers included Block (SQ, Financial), which surged over 13% following its Q4 results, and Carvana (CVNA, Financial), which jumped 29% after reporting its first-ever profit and a positive outlook for Q1. Meanwhile, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI, Financial) shares plummeted 38% after a disappointing earnings report and a downgrade from B. Riley.

Pfizer (PFE, Financial) saw a slight uptick in premarket trading as Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $36 price target. The firm believes the market is undervaluing Pfizer's non-COVID portfolio, despite the recent decline in demand for its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment products.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) announced the pricing of $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes due 2029, with an initial conversion rate of 0.7455 shares per $1,000 principal amount. The company plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capped call transactions and expects net proceeds of approximately $1.47 billion from the offering.

Vale (VALE, Financial) reported a 35% year-over-year increase in Q4 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, reaching $6.7 billion, driven by improved operational performance and strong iron ore prices. However, net income from continuing operations dropped 35% to $2.42 billion, partly due to provisions related to the 2015 Samarco tailings dam disaster. The company also announced a shareholder payout of approximately $0.55 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.