Maarten Wensveen, EVP & Chief Technology Officer of Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), sold 1,651 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cimpress PLC is known for its mass customization and web-to-print services, providing a range of products for small businesses and consumers through a family of brands that includes Vistaprint, Albelli, and Pixartprinting, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,726 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $90, giving the company a market cap of $2.434 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.34, which is above both the industry median of 19.135 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $90 and a GuruFocus Value of $70.36, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for Cimpress PLC is 1.28, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

