Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM), a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, sold 15,435 shares of the company on February 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $90.38 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,393,815.30. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Philip Morris International Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings. Over the past year, Emmanuel Babeau has engaged in the sale of 15,435 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Philip Morris International Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. The market capitalization of Philip Morris International Inc stands at $142.143 billion, with the stock trading at $90.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 18.24, which is above both the industry median of 12.5 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $109.81. The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Philip Morris International Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and overall market performance.

