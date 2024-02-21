On February 21, 2024, Atkinson Edward Morrow III, EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off. of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX), sold 1,201 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a portfolio of products and a pipeline of investigational drugs designed to treat cystic fibrosis and other serious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,114 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $421.77, resulting in a market cap of $111.10 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.97, which is above both the industry median of 28.64 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $421.77 and a GF Value of $349.36, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

