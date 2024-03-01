Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 7,075 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The insider's transaction history shows a pattern of selling, with a total of 290,439 shares sold and 0 shares purchased over the past year.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the enterprise cloud computing leader with social and mobile cloud technologies - including its flagship sales and CRM applications - helping companies connect with customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of Salesforce Inc stock, while there have been 335 insider sells. This trend in insider transactions can be visualized in the following chart:

On the valuation front, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $292.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $283.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 111.33, which is above the industry median of 27.38 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, with a GF Value of $244.55, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal or financial reasons.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and explore additional financial data provided by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.