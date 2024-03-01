Earl Nemser, Vice Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm. It operates the largest electronic trading platform in the U.S. by number of daily average revenue trades. The company brokers stocks, options, futures, EFPs, futures options, forex, bonds, and funds.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 200,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent transaction of 10,000 shares was carried out at a price of $105.94 per share, which resulted in a total value of $1,059,400.

The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 53 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's stock had a market capitalization of $11.420 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 18.86, slightly above the industry median of 18.71 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $105.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $121.86, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.87, indicating that the stock was considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

