David Herro's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into CNH Industrial NV's 3.71% Portfolio Impact

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Unveiling the Investment Decisions of a Value Investing Maestro in Q4 2023

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned value investor and the Chief Investment Officer for International Equities at Harris Associates, has made notable changes to his portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. With a reputation for identifying undervalued companies with growth potential, Herro's investment philosophy has earned him accolades such as Morningstar's International Stock Fund Manager of the Year and Manager of the Decade. His recent N-PORT filing reveals strategic buys, sells, and adjustments reflective of his commitment to investing in companies with strong management teams and shareholder value growth.

1761241713852182528.png

Summary of New Buys

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio welcomed two new stocks in the latest quarter:

  • CNH Industrial NV (LTS:0QGU, Financial) emerged as the most significant addition with 60,303,299 shares, representing 3.71% of the portfolio and a total value of €734.29 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HKSE:09988, Financial) was the second major new entry, comprising 28,167,500 shares, which account for approximately 1.38% of the portfolio, valued at HK$272.71 million.

Key Position Increases

Herro also bolstered his stakes in 25 existing holdings, with the most noteworthy increases being:

  • Bayer AG (XTER:BAYN, Financial) saw an additional 3,712,500 shares, bringing the total to 14,204,682 shares. This represents a 35.38% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.7%, and a total value of €527.36 million.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG (XTER:FME, Financial) with an additional 2,747,100 shares, resulting in a total of 12,191,573 shares. This adjustment marks a 29.09% increase in share count, with a total value of €510.90 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the fourth quarter of 2023, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited three holdings:

  • CNH Industrial NV (MIL:1CNHI, Financial) was entirely sold off, with all 44,302,799 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -2.89%.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) was liquidated, with all 29,556,200 shares sold, causing a -1.73% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Herro also reduced his positions in 34 stocks. The most significant reductions include:

  • Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial) was cut by 1,077,130 shares, resulting in a -30.02% decrease in shares and a -0.56% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $109.81 during the quarter and has returned 21.09% over the past three months and 6.71% year-to-date.
  • Capgemini SE (XPAR:CAP, Financial) was reduced by 562,000 shares, leading to a -26.5% reduction in shares and a -0.53% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was €177.19 during the quarter, with returns of 20.91% over the past three months and 17.35% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 63 stocks. The top holdings included 3.71% in CNH Industrial NV (LTS:0QGU, Financial), 3.65% in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LSE:LLOY, Financial), 3.25% in BNP Paribas (XPAR:BNP, Financial), 2.85% in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (XTER:MBG, Financial), and 2.66% in Bayer AG (XTER:BAYN, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Healthcare, Communication Services, Technology, Basic Materials, and Consumer Defensive.

1761241755119939584.png

1761241773734260736.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.