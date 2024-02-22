Immunovant Inc CFO Eva Barnett Sells 2,930 Shares

On February 22, 2024, Eva Barnett, the Chief Financial Officer of Immunovant Inc (IMVT, Financial), sold 2,930 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company develops innovative therapies intended to improve patients' health and daily functioning.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,591 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider occurred when shares of Immunovant Inc were trading at $36.15, valuing the company at a market cap of $5.376 billion.

The insider transaction history at Immunovant Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 41 insider sells during this period.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions are just one of many factors to evaluate when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.