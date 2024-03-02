Quest Diagnostics Inc Director Vicky Gregg Sells 2,500 Shares

Vicky Gregg, a director at Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Quest Diagnostics Inc is a provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services, offering a broad range of products and services that benefit patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical medical device companies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Quest Diagnostics Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc were trading at $126.64, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.068 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.97, which is below both the industry median of 26.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $126.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $136.98, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.